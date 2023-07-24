Letter: My experience has been very different at GPHC

Dear Editor,

Please permit me some space in your newspaper to acknowledge the sterling services I received from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Neurosurgery Team and indeed from the entire staff with whom I came into contact.

On the 17th of April 2023 while I was critically ill during a week about which I have no recollection, my friends and relatives made a lifesaving decision to fly me out of Region 9 to the GPHC. I was told that I was picked up at Eugene Correia Airport at 4:30 pm and rushed to the GPHC A&E Dept where Doctors and support staff of the A&E Department did four different diagnostic tests and a complete evaluation. It was recommended that I have immediate surgery for removing blood clots from my brain. By 8 PM or a mere 3 hours later my surgery was successfully done by a team of seven neurosurgeons led by Dr. Dookie.

While recovering, my relatives updated me on the sequence of events leading up to the surgery and about the swiftness and professionalism with which every member of staff with whom I came into contact responded to my sickness. I would like to go on top of the mountain and shout out my appreciation to all of the staff at GPHC and especially to Drs. Dookie, Singh, Fredericks, Alicock and the rest of Dr. Dookie’s team.

The nursing care I received in the surgical ward was exceptional. Friendly, courteous, professional and at times humorous nursing care is what I received. Thank you nurses. The attendants were all caring and supportive and assisted me as if I was their relative. I want to say a special thanks to them too.

I have heard and read so many negative things about GPHC, but my experience has been very different. I want to congratulate the management and staff for the quality of healthcare that is being delivered from GPHC, despite the capacity and other challenges that they face. Thank you all for saving my life.

I also want to thank the doctors, nurses and other staff of the Lethem Hospital also for the care they provided me before I was flown to GPHC.

Sincerely,

Hemwant Persaud

