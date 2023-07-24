Over 380 int’l & local exhibitors expected to participate in Building Expo 2023

The International Building Expo 2023 is set for August 24-27 under the theme “Building for All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities.

Over 380 local and international exhibitors are expected to participate, showcasing innovative products and services in the construction sector. Models of homes under the national housing programme will also be displayed.

On Friday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited the National Stadium in Providence, East Bank Demerara where the event will be held, to gain a first-hand look at preparatory works.

The Minister said that approximately 45% of the booths have already been paid for by exhibitors.

International Building Expo provides a hub for networking, collaboration, and exploring new business prospects. For consumers, it is also an excellent opportunity to explore a wide array of options available in construction.

Companies eager to be a part of this event can call 635-1103 or 635-1104; email [email protected] or visit the official website.

Guyana held its first building expo in August 2010. It was an initiative by President Dr Irfaan Ali, while he was Housing Minister, aimed at creating connections between local businesses and other regional and international companies.

Last year’s expo–the first after some seven years–featured the participation of 356 local, regional, and international companies.

--- ---