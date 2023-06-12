Let peace, harmony prevail during, after LGE – ERC

Full statement below:

The Commission also reiterates its call for all contesting parties, independent groups and individuals to accept the results as declared by the Guyana Elections Commission, GECOM.

This is integral for our people as we move forward as a thriving nation and for the fostering of peace and harmony.

The ERC takes this opportunity to remind that it is monitoring the traditional and non-traditional media and that anyone found making comments/posts which incite racial tension and violence will be made to face the force of the law.

In keeping with its constitutional mandate, the ERC can debar any political party or individual from contesting an election if found to be in transgression of the laws under the Representation of the People and Racial Hostility Acts.

The Commission urges all to act responsibly and to ensure that peace and harmony continue to prevail especially during this election period.

