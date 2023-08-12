Leopold Street teen stabbed to death while trying to make peace between friends

An 18-year-old young man from Leopold Street, Georgetown is now dead after he was stabbed while trying to make peace between two of his friends who were fighting this morning.

Dead is Noel Frazer, a driver employed at Banks DIH.

Noel’s mother, Carol Frazer, told this publication that she was in her house this morning when she heard a commotion outside but did not pay it any mind.

After the commotion continued, she eventually went outside and saw her son trying to separate his friends who were fighting.

During the scuffle, one of the young men turned his anger on Noel. Carol said she intervened to separate her son and the young man, not knowing that Noel was already stabbed in the chest.

“I tried, I tried to part him, to a part him. I held on to my son but he ran into the neighbour’s yard and fall down. I don’t know what is the problem the other two boys had but he was just there trying to get them to stop fighting,” the woman recalled.

Carol went on to relate that her son has always been a peacemaker among his friends, and she recently warned him to stop doing so.

“Noel is a peaceful child; he doesn’t like problems… he was wounded suddenly. Up to the other day, I warned him to stop going to part people and being a peacemaker because does get hurt in the process, and that is exactly how he lost his life,” the grieving mother stated.

According to Carol, after stabbing her youngest child, the suspect fled from the scene and has not yet been arrested.

After the incident, the police arrived on the scene, and Noel was transported to the Georgetown Hospital (GPHC), where he died while being treated.

The teen’s family is calling for justice, noting that his sudden is not only painful but will also put a strain on their already stretched finances.

