Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Dilip Kumar, who was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. The actor will be buried with full state honours at Mumbai’s Qabrastan in the evening today.

The actor will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced.

Doctors said Dilip Kumar suffered from advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs of his body.

“He had water in pleural cavity, and he suffered a kidney failure. He required blood transfusion multiple times. We carried the last transfusion but it did not help,” a hospital doctor said. He suffered a drop in blood pressure and haemoglobin towards the end. “The cancer spread made it difficult to treat him,” the doctor said.