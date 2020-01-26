Labourer, porknocker nabbed with cannabis in Bartica

A labourer and a pork knocker were arrested after they were caught with a quantity of cannabis which they claim was for their boss.

The 24-year-old labourer of Charlotte Street, Georgetown and also Philadelphia village, Berbice while the 27-year-old pork knocker resides in Stanleytown, Berbice.

Reports are that around 16:10h on Saturday, police ranks acting on information visited First Street, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where they observed the two men acting in a suspiciously.

As the policemen approached the two men, the labourer started to run but was pursued by the police ranks. At the time he was carrying a black haversack.

He along with the pork knocker were subsequently taken to the Bartica Police Station. A search was then conducted on the haversack during which three bulky parcels were unearthed.

Upon examining the contents of each parcel, the police discovered a quantity of ganja. The men claimed that they were taking the illegal substance to their boss but they have failed to divulge the identity of him.

The parcels of narcotics were weighed and amounted to 1,454 grams. The two men are being processed for court.