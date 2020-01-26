Woman allegedly raped while sleeping in apartment

A 26-year-old woman is now traumatised after she was sexually violated by a man while she was asleep in her apartment on Saturday morning at Aranjoy Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are that the victim of Charity, Essequibo, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is employed as a shop attendant. The 36-year-old suspect is said to be from the Goed Hope Village, Essequibo.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, she had been asleep in her apartment when she was abruptly awakened by the perpetrator who was leaning over her.

The man allegedly used one of his hands to rub the woman’s breast while inserting his finger in her private.

Horrified at the act, the woman immediately called for help, but the suspect managed to flee her apartment.

Shortly after, the 26-year-old shopkeeper saw the suspect and confronted him about the incident and he began behaving in a disorderly manner.

The suspect then threatened to kill the woman, which prompted her to report the matter to the Aranka Police Station.

Police ranks responded quickly and went in search of the man. He was subsequently arrested and is being grilled by detectives.