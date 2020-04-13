Labourer nabbed after attempting smuggle contraband into Lusignan Prison

A forty-year-old labourer of Lusignan Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, was on Sunday arrested after he attempted to throw a bag containing cellular phones, 104 grams of cannabis and other items into the Lusignan Prison compound.

Based on reports received, he was seen by two Prison Officers who were patrolling the outer perimeter of the facility at about 06:30h on the day in question.

The suspect upon seeing the officers reportedly dropped the bag and quickly fled the area on a motorcycle.

An alarm was raised and he was apprehended on the Lusignan Embankment and subsequently handed over to the police.

He is being interrogated by Police and is expected to be charged shortly.