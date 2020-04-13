Body found in barrel: Suspect nabbed hiding under Canje Bridge

One day after the battered corpse of a woman was found in a barrel at Belvidere, Corentyne, Berbice, her alleged boyfriend was arrested while hiding under the Canje Bridge on Sunday.

The suspect, Suraj Veersammy, also called “Radesh”, a labourer of Hampshire had reportedly introduced the now dead woman to his family a few days ago.

While investigators have not yet identified the woman, residents said that the deceased only moved to the village three months ago with Suraj Veersammy, a known substance abuser.

Neighbours told Inews that the couple had little communication with them but confirmed that the woman was regularly verbally and physically abused. However, the couple was not seen for some time prior to the gruesome discovery.

Meanwhile, upon his arrest, there were visible marks of violence about his body – marks that were consistent with a fight.

It was reported that the woman’s body was discovered in a blue barrel in a trench. Persons thought that the barrel was filled with garbage but after a foul stench started to emanate, a check was done and the body was discovered.

According to information received, the body matched the description of the suspect’s wife, who was identified as “Vanesta”. Prior to the discovery, Veersammy, who is employed at a poultry outlet, showed up for work and requested his wages, claiming that he was travelling to No 63 Village.

Police are interrogating the suspect with the hope of getting a confession. The woman’s body is currently at Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting proper identification and post-mortem.