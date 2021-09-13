Labourer dies after crashing boat into tree

A 22-year-old man on Sunday afternoon tragically lost his life after the boat he was operating crashed into a tree in the vicinity of Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

He has been identified as Royle Sandy, a labourer of Dredge Creek.

Reports are that the young man was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the boat he was operating and crashed into a tree along the waterway. As a result of the collision, the labourer fell overboard.

A farmer who was making his way along the Pomeroon River stopped and immediately rendered assistance.

INews understands that the farmer assisted the injured man out of the water and rushed him to the Oscar Joseph Hospital in Charity where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was then transported to the Suddie mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.