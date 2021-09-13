51-Y-O man found dead in trench at Queenstown

Police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a trench at Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is 51-year-old Seeree Tarawattie of Queenstown Village. The discovery was made at around 10:30hrs today by residents.

This publication understands that Tarawattie is an alcoholic who resided alone.

According to residents, the man was last seen alive sometime around 19:00h on Sunday. They said that the man was intoxicated.

A postmortem is expected to be conducted.