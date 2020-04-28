Labourer charged with murdering ex

A labourer who attempted to take his own life after allegedly killing his reputed wife was on Monday slapped with a murder charge and arraigned at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

Jamal Angus, of Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), was hauled before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh for murdering 21-year-old Vanessa Benjamin of Francine Street, Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB), on April 16, 2020.

It was reported that the now dead woman and the 23-year-old suspect had separated as a result of domestic violence.

The court heard that on April 16, Angus confronted Benjamin in the presence of her mother and begged her to get back together.

However, after the woman rejected him, a heated argument ensued during which he reportedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and dealt her several stabs about the body. Her mother, who intervened, was also stabbed.

Both women were rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where Benjamin was pronounced dead on arrival.

Angus then attempted to take his own life, and was subsequently hospitalised.

Magistrate Singh remanded Angus to prison. The case will continue on June 10, 2020.