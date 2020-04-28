Guyanese submit petition to US for sanctions against persons involved in electoral fraud

An organisation called “Save Democracy in Guyana” on Monday formally handed to the US Embassy in Georgetown, a petition of over 6500 names addressed to US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, calling for that county to impose a range of individual sanctions against persons accused of electoral malfeasance over their involvement in the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

The petition was submitted by Trinidad based attorney-at-law, a former US Embassy Consular Officer in T&T, Randy Depoo.

He told media operatives that the persons implicated in the petition for whom sanctions are being called for include ‘caretaker’ President, David Granger, a number of Ministers and Government and elections officials.

According to Depoo, the sanctions being called for are “personal” sanctions as against sanctions levied on the country.

Depoo identified also, Moses Nagamootoo, Joseph Harmon, Basil Williams, Volda Lawrence, Amna Ally and Khemraj Ramjattan.

He said that those at the Guyana Elections Commission against whom the group is calling for sanctions include Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers, Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo and GECOM Chairperson, Retired Justice Claudette Singh.

The attorney also identified prominent coalition financier, Brian Tiwarie, the principal at BK International as another person for whom sanction is being sought.

The personal sanctions being called for, he said, involve the cancellation of visas for those persons identified, the revocation of a right to ever enter the US and the freezing of all bank accounts and property held by those persons in the US.