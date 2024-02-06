Labour Ministry probing death of employee at John Fernandes Wharf

See full statement from the Ministry of Labour:

The Ministry of Labour is currently investigating a fatal accident which occurred at approximately 7:38 hrs this morning, at the John Fernandes Limited Port Facility on Water Street, Georgetown.

According to reports received, 64-year-old Trevor Jones, a stevedore foreman of Mandela Avenue, East Ruimveldt, was walking behind a super reach stacker as it was reversing.

He was struck by the counterweight at the rear of the vehicle, at which point he fell to the side and was fatally injured by the rear right wheel of the machine.

Upon receiving the report, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officers, Ms. Johana Vaughn and Ms. Neza King, immediately visited the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation.

They were able to determine that the accident took place between the facility’s main entrance and the wharf, after Mr. Jones had completed his 12 midnight to 6:00 am shift.

Minister of Labour, the Honourable Mr. Joseph Hamilton, MP., is concerned about workers being injured on the job, since he is of the view that when a worker leaves home to go to work, there is an expectation by the family that he/she will return home safely after work.

Knowing that it must be traumatic for the family when a situation like this occurs, Minister Hamilton therefore extends sincere sympathy to the grieving relatives, co-workers and friends of the deceased.

Investigations by the Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health department are currently ongoing.

