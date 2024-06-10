Labour Ministry, ILO to address safety of workers in O&G industry

The Ministry of Labour and the International Labour Organization (ILO) will soon commence discussions to address the safety and health of workers within the oil and gas sector and to enhance the delivery of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) countrywide.

This includes the development of a migrant labour policy framework as well as assisting in consolidating the country’s labour and labour-related legislations.

The collaboration follows a bilateral discussion between Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton and Mr. Gilbert Houngbo, Director General of the ILO, today, on the sidelines of the 112th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) held in Geneva.

Minister Hamilton was joined by Ambassador Bevon McDonald, Chargé d’Affaires and Mr. Colin Luckie, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Guyana in Geneva.

The 112th ILC, which is scheduled from June 3rd to 14th, 2024, aims to bring together all tripartite delegations from the ILO’s 187 Member States among others to discuss a series of topics related to the world of work.

This year’s ILC focuses on the agenda which includes a standard-setting discussion on protection against biological hazards, a recurrent discussion on the strategic objective of fundamental principles and the rights at work, general discussions on decent work and the care economy and the abrogation of four international labour conventions.

