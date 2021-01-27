La Jalousie businessman robbed at gunpoint

A 32-year-old businessman of La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara was on Tuesday evening robbed at gunpoint by two unidentifiable men.

Junior December was robbed of some GY$60,000 in cash, a gold ring valued $20,000, a cellphone valued $65,000, and a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards valued $15,000.

December was at his minimart located at Cornelia Ida, WCD when the incident occurred at around 19:20hrs.

According to the police, the businessman was in his store “making notes” when he observed two men entered the building. One of them whipped out a handgun and ordered him to remain quiet while the other bandit relieved the items.

The two suspects then made good their escape. It was alleged by the victim that one of the suspects fired a shot while escaping.

Investigations are in progress.