Kwebanna man dies after chopped to head, neck & shoulders by family member

A 35-year-old of Kwebanna Village, North West District (NWD) was on Monday killed after he was chopped to his head, neck and shoulders by a family member who also resides in the community.

Reports are that Kamal Wilson, at around 19:30hrs, went to check on the generator in his yard when the incident occurred.

Whilst he was inspecting the machine, the suspect approached with a cutlass in his hand.

The family member then suddenly dealt the man several chops to his head, neck and shoulder.

Wilson began to scream for help and he managed to run into his house and locked the door while the suspect made his escape.

The victim’s father heard his son’s cries for help and went to his aid. On arrival, he saw the man lying in a pool of blood.

Wilson related to his father what transpired, prompting the man to make a report at the police station.

Ranks immediately visited the scene and escorted Wilson to Kumaka District Hospital, where he admitted. Whilst being treated, the man succumbed to his injuries at about 23:00hrs.

Subsequently, ranks contacted the 23-year-old, told him of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested, then escorted him to the Police Station, where he was placed into police custody.

The alleged murder weapon has not yet been recovered but the investigation is ongoing.