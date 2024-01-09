Kitty residents informed of training, employment opportunities during follow-up ministerial visit

Residents of Kitty, Georgetown will soon be exposed to a plethora of training and employment opportunities after a fruitful engagement with four government ministers on Monday.

The engagement took place at the intersection of Alexander and William Streets.

The Ministers included Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton; Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Minister within the Ministry of the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

The interaction came as a follow-up visit to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s meeting last Saturday where he addressed a number of concerns raised by the residents within the area.

However, this specific engagement was to particularly speak with the youths of the community and to debrief on the many opportunities that are available within these ministries.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few of those residents who expressed their gratitude for the government’s intervention in changing the lives of the Kitty youths and allowing them to get more involved in the country’s development.

Pastor Alex Selorm said that he sees the follow-up visit as a good thing that will open up opportunities for the youths.

“In the corner here, some of the youths finished school and maybe they didn’t get some of the qualifications so they just end up liming here. So, I think this constant meeting is good for the community. I see they are writing down the names of the youths…while we get the males into mason and so on, we can also get the girls into catering and stuff like that,” Selorm stated.

He said the engagement by the President and then shortly after another visit by four ministers shows how serious the government is to personally developing each and every one of its citizens.

Additionally, describing the President and his cabinet as people of their word, another resident, Marquis Bishop is confident that the engagement will make a change in Kitty youths’ lives.

“The initiative is a very good initiative and we need more like this in many more communities. Based on the training and so on being offered, to me, it would help keep some of the youths off the streets and find jobs and so on for them,” the man stressed.

Meanwhile, Adeola Harris posited, “I think this meeting is very important for the Kitty environment due to the fact that we have a lot of unemployed young men and women. So, with this meeting, I think it would be a plus for the development of the area and its young people.”

She added that she foresees that everything discussed and offered at the meeting will be put into practice by the youths.

Moreover, Minister Ramson encouraged the youths to take full advantage of the one-on-one engagement and the opportunities that are being made available to the government.

“To build this country we need the skills, the energies, the ideas of everyone, especially at this pace…but to do that there is still a human component, it’s not a mechanical process. So, we have to deploy all of our human capital, human skill in order to build this country at the rate in which we want to do it” Minister Ramson explained.

He said that this development is bringing great correlating opportunities for the citizens, especially the youth.

The minister encouraged the youths to be optimistic about the path they are about to take and urged them to be consistent with the goals that they are about to achieve.

Furthermore, Minister Indar charged the youngsters to make use of the skills that already exist within themselves.

