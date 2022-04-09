Kitty Police Station ranks under investigation by OPR 

Please see below full statement issued by the Guyana Police Force:

The Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating the alleged unprofessional handling of a matter by ranks of the Kitty Police Station as it relates to a young woman who claims she was abused by her father for years.



The OPR investigation will ascertain when the report was made and what actions were taken against the alleged perpetrator, who is a popular businessman.



The investigations were launched following the circulation of a video on social media where the businessman assaulted her and allegedly threatened to shoot her.



The OPR has launched an investigation with a view to determine whether all the SOPs were followed by the investigating ranks from the Kitty Police Station.



In light of the video circulating on social media, the police went to the businessman’s home where he was questioned whether he was a licensed firearm holder to which he said ‘yes’ and a 9mm pistol and a shotgun, as well as matching ammo, were subsequently seized and lodged at the Kitty Police Station with the Station Sergeant.



It should be noted that the businessman was recently charged for assaulting his daughter, who later went public via a section of the media in regard to her alleged abuse.



In the video the victim claimed that she was pushed around by police ranks. “I was very surprised at the way the Police handled my situation…even though they took my statement and assist….I did not feel safe going to the police station as my father knows the police,” she said.



She reported at the Kitty Police Station on 28th March 2022, at 13:18hrs that on 25th March 2020, at 16:42hrs, her businessman father assaulted her at his business place. An investigation was launched and on the 31st March 2022, the businessman was arrested and placed in custody at the Brickdam Police Station.



On 1st April 2022, the businessman was charged for the offences of ‘Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm and Threatening Language’. On the 1st April 2022, he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 2, before Magistrate Daly, he pleaded not guilty. He was placed on 300,000 bail for the charge of ‘Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm’ and $100,000 for the ‘Threatening Language’.



Investigations are ongoing.