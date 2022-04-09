Motorcyclist killed in North Rupununi accident

A 44-year-old man of Massara Village was on Friday evening killed in an accident along the Massara Access Road in North Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Dead is Valdimer Bezzera who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident.

Reports are that the motorcycle was proceeding in a northern direction on the roadway at a fast rate of speed and whilst in the process of negotiating a left bend, the ride lost control of the vehicle and fell onto the road surface.

He was later discovered in a motionless state by a public-spirited citizen who was traversing the area at the time. He was subsequently picked up in the motionless state and taken to the Massara Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.