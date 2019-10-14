Kitty man lands in Court for smashing lover’s car windows

A man who damaged his lover’s car windows appeared on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was arraigned for the offence.

Twenty-four-year-old Terence Thomas of Lamaha Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The charge stated that on October 8, 2019, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, he maliciously damaged six windows of a motor vehicle belonging to Quincy McEwan.

Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris stated that on the day in question, the men were in the vicinity of Survival Supermarket when they became involved in a heated argument which stemmed from the defendant possessing a handbag that belonged to his lover. The handbag reportedly had G$70,000 in cash.

The court heard that Thomas armed himself with a brick and damaged the car windows. Hence, the matter was reported and the defendant was arrested.

The Magistrate sentenced Thomas to six months of community service and he was also ordered to compensate the victim for the damage.

Thomas was charged June last, for threatening another man whom he claimed wanted to have a sexual relationship with him.

Thomas had pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on June 1, 2019 at Lamaha Street, Kitty, he made use of threatening language towards 52-year-old Keith Mckenzie. He was fined G$10,000 for the offence.