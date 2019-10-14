UPDATE: Cops question parents of 4-yr-old after autopsy found he was sodomised

An autopsy performed on four-year-old Alex Prince, who was found dead last Monday proved that the child died as a result of blunt trauma to the head. It also revealed that he was sodomised.

The post-mortem was done by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Friday.

As a result of the findings, the mother and stepfather of the child were immediately arrested and are currently being questioned.

The lad was pronounced dead after he was found unconscious, naked and with injuries to the head and eyes on Monday last about 12:00h by his stepfather at their home in Silver Hill on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

It was reported that the child was discovered by his stepfather who claimed that he left the child at home to go to a nearby shop to buy groceries to cook. The man said that when he returned from the shop, he found the unconscious child.

An alarm was then raised, and nurses from the nearby Health Centre were summoned to the home. The child, however, succumbed on his way to the Linden Hospital Complex. An investigation was immediately launched into the matter.