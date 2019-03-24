Kitty man jailed for ganja possession

A Kitty, Georgetown man who admitted that he had a quantity of marijuana in his possession was on Friday jailed for three years and fined $30,000.

Michael Gouveia of Owen Street, Kitty, Georgetown, admitted to Magistrate Leron Daly that on March 20, he had in his possession 8.69 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The court heard that Police were on patrol duties in the area when the 22-year-old man was seen acting in a suspicious manner. This resulted in him being subjected to a search.

It was during the search that a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems were found in his possession.