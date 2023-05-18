Kingston Seawall gets Police Outpost

As part of the Guyana Police Force’s crime-fighting strategy, a new outpost has been established at the popular Georgetown Seawall.

The outpost was opened this afternoon by Commissioner of Police, Mr Clifton Hicken, along with Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Mr Calvin Brutus and Commander 4’A’, Mr Simon McBean, under whose command the outpost will fall.

The outpost will be manned by ten police ranks.

Also present at the opening ceremony were the Head of the IT Department, Senior Superintendent Jermaine Johnson and some of his ranks, who ensured the outpost’s electrical fittings and AC unit were in order for the ranks’ comfort.

--- ---