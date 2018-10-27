‘Keep pushing forward, working hard’-Top awardee Aadilah Ali

Top students from various schools were today awarded for their outstanding performances at the 22nd National Award Ceremony was hosted by the Education Ministry at the National Cultural Centre.

The theme for the event was “Education for a Good Life Through Innovation and STEAMS.”

Aadilah Ali was the Ministry’s top awardee carrying away awards for Best Performer at both the 2017 and 2018 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), Most Outstanding Overall and the Most Outstanding in Natural Sciences.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) Ali said that it felt amazing receiving the awards as her hard work had finally paid off. She also had words of encouragement for other students:

“I look at failure as a stepping stone, I do not look at it as an obstacle, so for me, what I want people to take away from my experience is that you need to push forward. Even little obstacles, you should not let them overtake you. Keep pushing forward and working hard and you will get what you deserve.”

Ali is currently studying for a degree in medicine at the University of Guyana.

Minister of Education Dr Nicolette Henry delivering the feature address commended the student, describing the ceremony as a celebration of their achievements and determination.

“This is significant because we recognise that their success is not accidental, nor did their dreams become a reality through luck or chance. It took hard work and in some instances sweat, determination, sacrifices and most of all appreciation for what you were and are doing daily in your classroom and learning environment.”

Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson noted that education is the only path towards development of self and country, “… education creates within individuals the capacity to perform certain functions for themselves such as reading and writing and problem-solving and therefore such individuals become employable and useful to society.”

Parents, teachers and guardians were also commended by Hutson who said without the guidance of these individuals, the success of the students might not have been realised.

Students were awarded for their outstanding performances at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations, the National Grade Six Assessment and individual subjects among other areas.