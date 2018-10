PUNE, India (AFP) — West Indies beat India by 43 runs in the third one-day international in Pune on Saturday to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Chasing 284 for victory, India were bowled out for 240 in 47.4 overs despite skipper Virat Kohli’s 107 off 119 balls.

Part-time spinner Marlon Samuels claimed three wickets while skipper Jason Holder, fellow paceman Obed McCoy and spinner Ashley Nurse took two each.

The fourth ODI is scheduled on Monday at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.