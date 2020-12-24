Kato Hydropower Project at risk as contractor hired by APNU/AFC yet to be mobilised

Work on the Kato Hydropower Project in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), for which the former A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government signed a contract last year, is yet to begin and according to President Dr Irfaan Ali, the project is potentially at risk.

The President made this revelation while on a trip to Kato on Tuesday. In his engagement with residents, he noted that when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government entered office in August of this year, it was to find that the contractor had not even mobilised at the site.

“The hydro project that was earmarked for Kato has faced many difficulties. We had difficulties when we came into office. We examined it. The contractor was not mobilised. And the project is at risk,” President Ali said.

“We are presently doing an assessment of that. But part of our energy plan for Guyana is to ensure that every community has access to energy. Whether it’s mini hydros, whether it’s solar or the coastland investment in natural gas, our focus is to ensure every single community has access to energy.”

The President noted that this was important for human development and for the advancement of each community. Indeed, it was the PPP/C in a previous Administration that inaugurated the Hinterland Electrification Unit, dedicated to bringing power to unserved areas in Guyana.

In July 2019, when the former Government was still in power, it was announced that a $450 million contract was awarded for the supply and installation of a 150-kilowatt hydropower plant at the Chiung River at Kato Village, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). The US$2,250,880 contract for the design, supply, and installation of the plant was awarded to B&J Civil Works under the Public Infrastructure Ministry.

The hydropower plant was supposed to use the Kato Waterfalls at the Chiung River (close to Kato Village) to provide electric power to the Kato Secondary School, the village of Kato, and the village of Paramakatoi some 18 kilometres away. An electronic facility, as well as transmission lines, was also expected to be installed.

The contract signing at the then Public Infrastructure Ministry took place in September 2019. It was understood that the project would have run for a period of 18 months, with a 12-month defects and liability period after the project was completed to ensure that the contractor would correct any faults at his own expense.