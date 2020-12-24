Cleaner attacked, robbed by armed bandit

A 52-year-old cleaner of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Wednesday robbed of a quantity of cash and other items by an identifiable armed bandit.

Police said Annamae Harris was robbed about 20:50hrs as she was making her way home.

INews understands that the victim was walking on Best Road heading home, when she observed a brown motorcar pulled up about five feet away from her.

She told police that an identifiable male jumped out of the backseat of the car, and rushed towards her, pointing a handgun in her direction.

He then demanded that she hand over her handbag but she refused.

She further told investigators that the perpetrator started to attack her, which caused her to release her handbag. The suspect then made good his escape in the motorcar that was waiting on him.

The bandit carted off with the handbag valued $4,500, which contained $221,000 in cash along with a cellular phone and important documents. Investigations are ongoing.