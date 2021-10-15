Kaneville murder suspect surrenders to police

Seon Caesar, 25, also called ‘Ratty’, a murder suspect, today surrendered to the police in the company of his lawyer.

On October 12, a wanted bulletin was issued for Caesar who is suspected to have murdered Nelson Thomas, also called ‘Rambo’, on September 9, 2021 in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) revealed that “the suspect – for whom a wanted bulletin was issued for – was moments ago taken to Regional Division 4B Headquarters by his lawyer and handed over to police. He is now in custody at the Diamond Police Station.”

It was reported that the lifeless body of 36-year-old Thomas, a miner of 4th Field Kaneville, EBD, was discovered under a shed after he left home to visit a relative in the same area.

The Police have said that Thomas had returned from Cuyuni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) with his wife, a few days prior to his demise, to register the birth of his newborn baby – his first child. At about 19:00h on September 9, he informed his mother that he was going to visit his uncle in 2nd Field, Kaneville.

However, a resident recalled that on the said night, at about 21:30h, he was awakened by someone calling for him, and, upon checking, he saw Thomas lying motionless in a pool of blood under a shed attached to his home.

The resident immediately contacted the Police, and the injured man was picked up and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police have said that from all indications, it appears as though Thomas was returning home when he was stabbed to death during a robbery.