JV formed between Ghanaian tech firm, Guyanese company; eyeing remote monitoring of offshore oil & gas

A joint venture (JV) partnership has been launched between a Ghanaian technology firm with experience in oil and gas and a Guyanese/Canadian company, with aspirations of providing a technological platform to Guyana to enhance offshore monitoring of oil exploration and production.

According to a missive from the new joint venture partners, West Coast Gas Ghana will be partnering with e-Magic Incorporated, owned by Canada-based Guyanese Tony Harris. An agreement to this effect was signed during the recently concluded Ghana-Guyana Local Content and Capacity Building Conference at the Marriott Hotel.

“The JV is a realisation of the vision laid out in the strategic partnership agreement signed by the two countries in December 2021 and it brings together the deep technical knowledge and international experience of both e-Magic Inc and West Coast Gas Ghana,” the partners said.

According to the partners, their technological solution would enable the Government of Guyana (GoG) to have (i) direct and independent oversight within the natural resources sectors; and (ii) real-time data enabling GoG to build its own review capability.

It was further noted that the Local Content Act of 2021 does not even include this service as one of the 40 service areas under the law, making the JV unique in its scope. Capital for the partnership, meanwhile, is being funded by West Coast Gas Ghana.

Meanwhile, e-Magic Incorporated will be responsible, among other things, for the recruitment of nearly all the staff. At least 75 per cent of senior management of the JV company will be Guyanese and over 90 per cent of the staff to be employed by the joint venture will also be Guyanese.

“The private sector partners will also be responsible for providing technical and operational training to the Guyanese employees so they will be equipped with all the necessary knowledge and skills ready for when the project commences operation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West Coast Gas Ghana, Emmanuel Johnson expressed excitement at the partnership. Harris for his part, was optimistic that the joint venture will set new standards for the sector.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with e-Magic,” CEO of West Coast Gas Ghana, Emmanuel Johnson stated. “Our shared vision is to leverage our respective strengths to provide the Government of Guyana with visibility to real-time oil production data. Together with e-Magic, we will redefine how technology can enhance production processes, minimise risk, and drive sustainable growth,” Johnson said.

“We are confident that by combining our TwinWorX digital twins platform and deep technical expertise, and West Coast Gas Ghana’s in-depth industry knowledge, we will provide a comprehensive monitoring capability that will revolutionise how Guyana monitors its booming oil production. Our joint venture aims to set new standards for efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in this vital sector,” Harris added.

West Coast Gas Ghana is a Ghanaian-owned multinational company with footprints across sub-Saharan Africa. According to the company, it has expertise in creating and providing technological solutions and services in the oil and gas sector, in particular, designing and operating systems that ensure accurate hydrocarbon accounting, oil and gas contract management and petroleum data management.

Meanwhile, e-Magic Incorporated is a global technology company that specialises in providing expertise and software for the design, development, and integration of large-scale industrial Internet of things (IoT) and Azure Digital Twins Solutions. e-Magic is incorporated in Guyana, with 100 per cent Guyanese ownership.

Back in December 2021, Ghanaian Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Guyana, during which several bilateral cooperation agreements were signed to further improve relations between the two countries.

During that visit, Dr Bawumia and the delegation engaged in high-level bilateral discussions at both the Government and private sector levels, including engagements with President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, and other Ministers of Government.

Vice President Bawumia also met with members of the Ghanaian diaspora and paid a visit to the University of Guyana. Vice President Bawumia’s visit followed on the heels of the three-day visit VP Jagdeo paid to Ghana in October of that year, wherein he held talks with his Ghanaian counterpart. Following those discussions, he had announced that Ghanaian experts would be reviewing Guyana’s draft local content legislation.

