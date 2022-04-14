Jumbo Jet donates bus to CIOG

Jumbo Jet Auto Sales on Thursday donated a $4M 17-seater coaster bus to the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG), which is the third of such donation made by the company.

The keys were handed over at the CIOG’s Al-Ghazali Islamic Academy located on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown to Principal of the Academy, Shaheed Ahmad and Shaykh Moeenul Hack who is the Director of Dawah and Education at CIOG.

Representing the company were Mr. Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr and his family.

Moeenul Hack explained that the bus will be used for the daily transportation of the students of the Academy from to the Meten-Meer-Zorg Islamic Academy located on the West Coast of Demerara.

“This is the third donation to this institution and our other school located in Meten-Meer-Zorg located on the West Coast of Demerara. These buses have been used to transport our students to and from our schools and it has resulted in the increase of the school population when they were introduced.,” Moeenul Hack explained.

“Many parents feel safe that their children are being picked up and transported to our schools,” he added.

The CIOG, in press release, related that the bus “will be of tremendous benefit especially to the orphans and vulnerable students which will allow them to travel safely, securely and conveniently to and from school, thus ensuring regular attendance which will enhance their education.”