Man, 76, dies from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced the death of one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,228.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 76 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara April 13 Fully Vaccinated

There are nine new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 63,358.

There is one person in the ICU, 10 in institutional isolation, 89 in home isolation, and 24 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 62,030.