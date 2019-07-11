Judiciary condemns PM’s statement that “judge’s action smacks of vendetta”

The Supreme Court of Judicature has condemned statements published in the State-owned Guyana Chronicle attributed to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo who was quoted as saying that “…the judge’s action smacks of vendetta.”

The Prime Minister, according to the article, was referring to Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry’s order that Finance Minister Winston Jordan pay Dipcon by July 8, 2019 or be jailed for 21 days.

See full statement below:

The Judiciary has noted with grave concern an article in the today’s Guyana Chronicle Newspaper captioned “’We have a right to protect taxpayers’ money’ – AG flays ‘PSC’s hypocritical’ stance on Dipcon matter… PM says judge’s action smacks of vendetta” in which aspersions are cast on the judiciary in relation to a matter before the Court.

The independence of the Judiciary and the rule of law must be maintained at all times.

The Judiciary would like to emphasize that anyone who is dissatisfied with a judgment or a decision of a court has a right of appeal, and this is the avenue by which a lawful challenge to any judgment or decision can be made.

The Judiciary once again reaffirms its independence and integrity. END

The Guyana Chronicle has since apologised and changed the article in its online version to say that the Prime Minister described the court action against Jordan, not the decision of the judge, as “vendetta”.