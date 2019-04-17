Jamaican man charged with sexual abuse of his little girls

A Kingston, Jamaica man who is accused of sexually assaulting his two six-year-old daughters was remanded for trial in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 24.

According to a report in the Jamaica Observer today, the 36-year-old resident of a Kingston community is charged with 12 counts each of indecent assault and grievous sexual assault.

The date for the trial was scheduled yesterday when the accused appeared in court before Parish Judge Broderick Smith with his attorney Leon Palmer.

According to allegations, the accused performed oral sex on his daughters on a number of different occasions when they went to visit him last year, the Jamaica Observer reported.

In January, the Centre For Investigation Of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse was called in by the children’s school and following an investigation the accused was arrested and charged.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the accused has maintained that he is innocent.