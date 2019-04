There will be a sitting of the National Assembly on April 26, 2019, according to the Order Paper circulated by the Parliament Office.

The much-anticipated parliamentary sitting, which was set for April 11, was postponed since government did not inform the Clerk of the National Assembly.

It is unclear if any of the dual citizenship parliamentarians on the government side will be attending.

The PPP/C had announced that it will not be participating in the sittings at this time.