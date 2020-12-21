Jamaica bans flights from UK

Jamaica has put a two-week ban on flights from the United Kingdom, joining several countries in restricting travel from Britain over a new strain of the novel coronavirus, the Jamaica Observer has reported.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Wellness, in a statement announcing the ban, said it would take effect immediately and end January 4, 2021.

It noted however, that UK flights coming into the country over the next 24 hours and outbound flight to the UK will be allowed up to midnight Tuesday.

The health ministry said the country is expecting three flights from the UK in the next 24 hours, one of which is already en route, but passengers onboard those flights will be subjected to a minimum 48-hour quarantine and PCR testing.

“Passengers who test negative will be fitted with armbands for monitoring and released to complete their 14 day quarantine at home, while those found to be positive will be isolated in state facilities until recovered.

“Family members of persons who arrive on these flights will be able to pick up their relatives after the minimum 48 hour quarantine. Family members are reminded that they must strictly adhere to the infection prevention and control measures when picking up their relatives, as well as during the mandatory quarantine period as persons may develop symptoms during the 14 quarantine period and therefore transmit the virus to others”.

According to the statement, persons who arrive in country from other ports of entry via the UK will also be required to adhere to all restrictions, in line with provisions under the Quarantine Act.

More than 25 countries have banned flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus. Several other countries are expected to implement bans in the coming days.

The ban comes as the UK recorded 35,928 new coronavirus infections on Sunday – the highest-ever daily increase.