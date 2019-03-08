Jagdeo unbothered by SARA lawsuit over “Pradoville 2”

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has confirmed receiving a lawsuit from the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) over purchased land at “Pradoville 2” located at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, but has described it as silly and politically motivated.

“Yes, I have received it, I am responding to it… my lawyers are responding to it… I didn’t even look at it; I heard it came and I told the guys to send it over to the lawyers… it’s a political matter, I don’t waste my time… it a routine matter for me,” he told the media on Thursday.

Jagdeo said the Director and Deputy Director of SARA, Professor Clive Thomas and Aubrey Heath-Retemyer are holding their respective posts illegally. The Opposition has argued that the SARA Act provides very clearly that their appointments shall be made through a parliamentary process. Since that Act came into force last year, that process was never activated.

The Opposition has argue too that a transition provision in the Act allowed the Director who operated in the agency before the Act came into force, to continue to act in that office for a limited period. They noted however that that period has long expired.