IT Officer in GECOM’s flash drive scandal arrested

Enrique Livan, who is an IT staff at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), has been arrested as police continue to investigate allegations of electoral fraud at the March 2 polls.

Livan was previously questioned by police on the evening of March 4 when the tabulation of votes for District Four at the Office of the Returning Officer [Ashmins Building] was obstructed.

Party agents and other observers became suspicious when Livan, after complaining of feeling tired and wanted to conclude the tabulation process, left the room with a flash drive and computer – both of which were being used during the tabulation process.

The police were called in and Livan was questioned.

The next day, embattled Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo made a fraudulent declaration which was eventually overturned by the courts.

Several persons, including Mingo, have been taken into custody as police continue to investigate the alleged electoral fraud.