Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft fails to land on moon

[BBC] The first privately funded mission to the Moon has failed to land on the lunar surface.

The Israeli spacecraft – called Beresheet – tried to touch down, but instead an engine failed and communication with the spacecraft was lost.

The aim was to take pictures and conduct experiments.

Only government space agencies from the former Soviet Union, the US and China have achieved moon landings.

The mission has cost about $100m and has paved the way for future low-cost lunar exploration.

Beresheet, which is Hebrew for “in the beginning”, was a joint project between SpaceIL, a privately funded Israeli non-profit organisation, and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-47879538