Ireland arrives ahead of ICC WWT20

The Ireland women’s team were the first female team to arrive ahead of the 2018 ICC WWT20.

They were welcomed at the Marriott International Hotel, Georgetown, by Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton, WWT20 Match Day Manager KJ Singh and Venue Manager Sabrina Panday upon arrival.

It is the sixth edition of the tournament but the first time that it is being played as a standalone female tournament.

In all, there are 11 matches scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium at Providence across five days on November 9, 11, 13, 15 and 17.

When the tournament begins on Friday November 9, there will be a triple header with New Zealand taking on India from 11:00h, followed by former three-time champions Australia battling Pakistan from 16:00 while defending champions, Windies will begin their title defence against Bangladesh at 20:00h.

Other than the 11 official tournament matches, there are also five warm-up matches at Providence on November 4, 6 and 7 where fans may get an early look at their teams.

Ireland will hit the nets on October 31.

Tickets are currently on sale at the box office at the Guyana Cricket Board on Regent road.

The box office will be opened daily from 09:00h to 17:00h while tickets are also available on line at http://worldtwenty20.com

Tickets are priced at G$500 for the grass mound and G$1,000 for any stand on match days.

So far, Australia have won the tournament three times while England and defending champions the West Indies have won it once each.

The West Indies are placed in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland are in Group B.