President off to Cuba to investigate ‘persistent’ aliment following T&T check-up

President David Granger and First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger departed Guyana on Tuesday for Cuba. While there, the President will undergo a medical investigation.

Speaking at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri, the Head of State said that recently he travelled twice to Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and had done his annual medical check-up in May where he had been given a clean bill of health.

“If I take you back over the last six months, I went to Trinidad and Tobago to do my annual medical examination which is normally done in August. I went in May because of the Congress of my party and the impending Local Government Elections,” he said.

However, on his return to work, the President said that he started to experience certain symptoms which were persistent, and took the decision to travel back to Trinidad to revisit the tests that were done in May.

“At that time, they discovered some symptoms which needed further investigation so I just agreed with that diagnosis and made arrangements to go to Cuba for further investigations. At this time, there is no clear indication of disorder or what the nature of the disorder is. It is a question of investigation and I think I can get the best advice in Cuba,” he said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, while he does not suffer from a particular ailment, President Granger said that out of an abundance of caution, he took the decision to travel to the Republic of Cuba to have the relevant medical investigation done.

“The Guyanese public should be assured that once those investigations are complete they would be kept abreast with the health of the President of the Republic,” he said.