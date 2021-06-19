IPED gets new CEO

The Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) on Friday announced the appointment of Jagdesh Haripershad as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Haripershad’s appointment took effect on June 1, 2021.

In a statement, IPED said Haripershad is no stranger to the organisation, having served as its Finance Manager from 2010 to 2018. He now returns to the company after the departure of its previous CEO Ramesh Persaud who gave 15-years of exceptional service to the enterprise and small businesses in Guyana. Persaud is now the Managing Director of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

Speaking on his appointment, Haripershad said “I am delighted to be re-joining IPED

at this time as we forge ahead with the development of micro and small businesses in

Guyana. Guyana is on the road to economic prosperity, and with this in mind, my

objective is to add to the exceptional work IPED has been doing over the years,

helping micro and small businesses realize their potential.”

Haripershad, who holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Oxford

Brookes University in the United Kingdom (UK), brings to the company in-depth knowledge of micro and small business financing and loans portfolio management. He is also a chartered Accountant skilled in working with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Chairman of the Board of IPED, Komal Samaroo, commenting on the appointment of

the new CEO said “I am confident and can assure our clients that Jagdesh

Haripershad, with his years of experience at IPED, will guarantee stability at this

extremely difficult time for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. But I am

equally confident that he has the experience and tools that are required for continued

innovation and development as we take advantage of the new opportunities for

startups and growing businesses in this economy.”