Teen, another arrested after stealing from CWC woman

Police in Berbice have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and a 24-year-old man after they were found with items that were stolen from a home that was broken into.

The robbery took place sometime between Thursday and Friday at Crabwood Creek,

Corentyne.

According to police reports, the victim, Anesa Persaud, had returned home on Friday and discovered the locks on door were broken.

Upon inspection, she found that electronic

appliances, gadgets and tools amounting to a total valued of $380,000 were missing.

A report was made to the police and investigations led to the two suspects where the articles were recovered.

They are in custody as investigations continue.