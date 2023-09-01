Investigations still ongoing into murders of mother & child – Crime Chief

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum today revealed that investigations are still ongoing by the Major Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into the murders of 31-year-old Melisa Arokium and her eight-year-old son, Anthony Arokium.

This update was provided by spokesperson of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Mark Ramotar.

It was on August 23 that their bodies were discovered at their home at Mangrove Street, Rose Hall Town, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). The case was almost immediately transferred to the Major Crimes Unit.

Within two hours of the discovery, police told the media that four persons of interest were taken into custody and had been assisting with the investigation.

In a subsequent statement, police said those arrested were Serrana Arokium called ‘Foody’, a 33-year-old cane-harvester, a brother; the brother that discovered the body of the victims, Nicholas Arokium, called ‘Nico’, a 26-year-old vendor; the boyfriend of the victim, Shailendra Umrao, a 37-year-old of Belvedere, Corentyne Berbice; and a neighbour of the victim, Deo Naris, a 38-year-old deejay. A fifth person was also subsequently detained but they have all been released.

Only a few days ago, relatives of the victims urged the police to intensify their investigations.

Meanwhile, the boyfriend of the victim, Umrao, had told this publication that one day prior to the gruesome discovery, he had visited the woman’s home where he found her crying. The man explained that when he asked her why she was crying, she did not give much details.

The mother and son are expected to be laid to rest tomorrow.

