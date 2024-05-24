“Insufficient credible evidence to charge Nigel Dharamlall” – Police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐥’𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫

-‘𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝑫𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒍𝒂𝒍𝒍’

On the 23rd May 2024, Police received legal advice indicating that there was insufficient evidence to charge Nigel Dharamlall in relation to the rape and sexual assault allegations made against him. The legal advise was based on the fact that there were several inconsistencies and discrepancies in the complainant’s story.

There were also statements from several independent witnesses that totally contradicted the complainant’s story. These included alibi witnesses who placed Nigel Dharamlall in a different Region on the date that the alleged incident occurred in September 2020.

Statements also disclosed that Nigel Dharamlall is not the owner of the house where the alleged incident occurred in January 2021 and he has no access to same.

These disclosures, among others, resulted in there being insufficient credible evidence and no realistic prospect of conviction in these matters.

In keeping with the Code for Prosecutors, a case which does not pass this evidential stage must not proceed, no matter how serious or sensitive it may be.

--- ---