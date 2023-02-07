Industry man found dead in trench

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was this morning fished out of a trench at Ogle Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The man has been identified as Kevin Singh of Industry Crown Dam, ECD.

Police visited the location after receiving an unknown call at around 06:30h, informing them of the body in the trench.

The victim is said to be an alcoholic and he was last seen imbibing on Sunday.

The body was fished out of the water and checked for marks of violence, but none were visible.

A postmortem will be conducted.