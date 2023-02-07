Stolen car found in Albouystown; 2 arrested

Police have recovered a motorcar which was on Monday hijacked by three men during an armed robbery on Camp Street, Georgetown.

The stolen vehicle, an Allion motorcar with registration number PRR 5212, was tracked down by the Police and found in a yard in Albouystown, Georgetown.

The alleged armed robbery was committed on Stephen Clarke, a 33-year-old resident of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

At around 18:00hrs on the day in question, Clarke had transported a passenger from Diamond to the Timehri bus park in Georgetown.

Whilst there, a woman hired the car to take her to Camp and Brickdam Streets.

“The victim said three men entered the car after dropping the woman off. One of the men sat in the front seat, and the other two in the vehicle’s back seat. The man in the front seat then placed a knife to his neck and told him to exit the car. The men then took control of the vehicle and drove off, making good their escape,” police explained in a statement.

The car was subsequently discovered in the yard of Zezeka Yaris, a 43-year-old waitress, and Roscoe Carter, a 43-year-old security guard, both of Lot 156 Cooper Street, Albouystown.

When questioned about the car, Yaris claimed that her father, Dennis Yaris, who lives in ‘B’ Field, Sophia, brought the vehicle and told her to keep it for him. He also left the key with her. Carter, meanwhile, denied having any knowledge about the vehicle.

Both Yaris and Carter were arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station. The car was lodged as investigations continue.

The vehicle is valued $1.8M and is owned by Wilfred Abrams of Sophia, Greater Georgetown.