India’s Abhijeet Bhattacharya to perform in Guyana on May 7

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, one of India’s most prolific playback singers, is set to perform at Everest Cricket Ground on Sunday in celebration of Indian Arrival Day in Guyana.

Better known as Abhijeet, this will be the singer’s first ever concert in the country.

“I’ve heard a lot [about] the beautiful country, Guyana. I believe we will rock– you and me,” Abhijeet said in a promotional video on social media.

“I will sing all of your favourites. I will sing all the evergreen hits. You have been loving me since so long…I’m very fortunate that I’m coming and performing for you,” he added.

This concert is largely organised by Trinidadian promoters of TANK Sound Co. who have been involved in bringing Bollywood singers such as Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Atif Aslam as well as Abhijeet, to Trinidad for several years now.

Karan Mehra of Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa & Hair Salon, one of the concert’s main sponsors, explained that this collaboration with the Trinidadian promoters presented an opportunity to bring more of Bollywood into Guyana so that “people can get in touch with their Indian roots.”

“Since [the COVID-19 pandemic], no Bollywood show has happened in Guyana. [Now} it’s Indian Arrival Day, we’re celebrating our culture so bringing Bollywood music is the best thing to connect people,” Mehra said.

Alongside the Indar Kanhai and Trishul Orchestra, the singer is expected to deliver a packed three-hour performance with his most popular songs dating back to the 1990s.

Mehra added that several local artistes including Tony Cuttz, Vicadi Singh and Aw Lyrical, will also be opening for the Indian singer.

General and VIP tickets cost $6000 and $10,000 respectively, while Diamond tickets cost $30,000 and offer attendees a chance to sit right in front of the stage and indulge in available food and drinks.

Mehra explained that though VIP tickets are almost sold out, tickets are still available for purchase either at the location of the event or at ticket outlets: Punai Pharmacy, Sea and Breeze, Spready’s Supermarket, Coss Cutters, Palm Court, A. Ally, Sanjay’s Jewellery Store and Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa & Hair Salon.

The show begins at 6:00 pm on Sunday at Everest Cricket Ground, with parking available to all attendees.

Epic hits like ‘Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha’ and ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun’ are some of the best songs of Abhijeet Bhattacharya. In fact, Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun from Yes Boss won him the Filmfare Best Playback Singer Award. He sang for Shah Rukh Khan in many movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baadshah, Chalte Chalte, Main Hoon Na, Josh and more.

Abhijeet has given his melodious voice to other stars like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

--- ---