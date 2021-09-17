Inaugural sport conference slated for October

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is set to open its inaugural sport conference on October 2, creating a free space for sport associations to dialogue and improve their respective clubs.

This was announced by Minister Charles Ramson Jr. on Thursday. He said the conference will become an annual event.

“The objective of the sport conference is two purposed; it is to flesh out and finalise the details on the consultation on our sport academy. Our sport academy is going to be launched about four weeks after that (conference) or around four weeks after that.

The second purpose of the sport conference is that the sport associations can talk to each other so it is going to be panel discussion driven, so we will have a full information session,” he said.

The Sport Minister told the media that since taking office, he has met with several sport associations and organisations to discuss the conditions of and challenges at their facilities.

He said during the discussions he recognised that a huge gap existed between the ministry and sport associations.

“It is very important to me having that monthly engagement with them (sport associations) and it was also great for them to talk to me but they were not talking to each other, and so this sport conference will be the vehicle for that.

Some of the sport associations are bettering their administration than others and some have been able to employ different techniques that have been beneficial, and that have produced better outcomes,” he stated.

The initiative forms part of the government’s commitment to reshaping sports locally, and to ensure opportunities for all athletes in Guyana. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]