‘If not now, when’ – Prime Minister Rowley on CSME

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government were challenged to move the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) forward by Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley.

Speaking this morning at the start of their 18th Special Meeting which is focused on the CSME at the Hilton Hotel in Port of Spain, the host Prime Minster posed the question, “if not now, when; if not us, who?”

According to a release from the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, the two-day meeting is looking at increasing the rate of implementation of the CSME and making sure the benefits are available for Community nationals.

The meeting is being chaired by the current chairman of CARICOM, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

The first item on today’s agenda was an engagement between the CARICOM Heads of Government and representatives from the regional Private and Labour sectors. This encounter was the brainchild of the lead Head of Government for the CSME in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.